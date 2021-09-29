“The word of the Lord came unto Jonah a second time, saying, Arise, go unto Nineveh, that great city, and preach unto it the preaching I bid thee (Jonah 3: 1-2).”
Jonah’s intention to run from the Lord didn’t work as planned. He literally sank in the ocean as a storm disrupted his journey. He found himself calling upon God for help. Like so many others, we can suffer greatly as a result of our own choices. After Jonah recovered from his fiasco, the word of the Lord came to him a second time. In other words, he was given another opportunity to fulfill his calling. The Lord is full of mercy and gives second chances.
After the crew threw Jonah overboard, they thought it would be the end of the “trouble maker.” After all, he was the one that caused the storm that almost sank the boat. Many people are quick to discount others due to their past. Sometimes we may even want to give up on ourselves when we fall. Fortunately, God is not quick to discard us and “toss us overboard.” He is slow to anger, patient to work with us and willing to rescue us when we sink. God will also give us second chances. Although the Lord’s grace is not a license to sin, he is willing to forgive. He gives a promise in 1 John: 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
The prophet Jonah’s story is unique because he started out running from God and ended up running for him. Jonah made a three-day journey to Nineveh in just one day to accomplish the mission (Jonah 3:3). This struggling prophet preached a message that won 120,000 in this wicked city. They fasted, repented and turned to God. We could call this a citywide revival that happened after Jonah changed his direction.
Our past mistakes do not have to be the end of the story. God has a plan for us all, and we have to be willing to follow him. Let’s not allow regret or the condemnation of the devil keep us back from serving the Lord. It is time to get up, change course and live with divine purpose.