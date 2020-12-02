“Then said Martha unto Jesus, Lord, if thou hadst been here, my brother would not have died (John 11:21).”
Grieving over her brother’s death, Martha’s heart was filled with many questions. Why was Jesus so late to meet such an urgent request? How could he allow this to happen? Why did he not heal our beloved Lazarus?
Many people can identify with Martha’s pain and have asked similar questions. How many times have we been bitter with God because he did not answer our prayer request like we wanted? We wonder why he allows hardships to happen that we do not understand? Martha found out that God is always on time, and his plans are beyond our comprehension.
Martha prayed for a healing, but the Lord had intended a resurrection. Jesus purposely remained still for days and knew Lazarus would die. He could have healed this man and stopped the pain. However, people would have said he wasn’t really that sick. They would have rationalized the miracle and never known the complete revelation of the Lord. Jesus said this sickness happened for the glory of God (John 11:4). After four days, Lazarus was most certainly dead and laid in the tomb. The Lord did an undeniable miracle as he called Lazarus forth and raised him from the dead. Not only did he move for Martha beyond her expectations, but revealed the power of Christ.
Just like the family of Martha, we all can have the hope of the resurrection. We may have a situation that resembles Lazarus in the tomb. We prayed about it and God remained still. It appears hopeless and we may feel that Jesus is too late.
Our lost loved one, a family situation or the condition of our country may seem like a corpse in the tomb. As long as we have faith in Jesus, we always have hope. He is the life and the resurrection and he will never fail us. We may not always understand his plan, but we know it will work for our good. Let us trust in him, it may seem like he is late, but he is always on time.