The coronavirus has become a global epidemic and has shaken the nations. The unknown element has created panic, and some families are living in fear.
The power of this sickness has taken many by surprise as it has affected almost every aspect of life. Experts are saying it creates a significant risk for those over 60 and people with pre-existing medical conditions. It has already claimed the lives of thousands around the world. Researchers scramble to find a vaccination, and hospitals are overwhelmed with preparation for the worst case scenario. Churches are unified in praying about this serious situation. We need to turn to God in these chaotic times.
Just like this deadly virus, sin is also a global plague that has infected the world. We were born in iniquity, and it has been passed from generation to generation.
It creates a critical heart condition that causes a tendency to do evil. This spiritual pandemic will also control our minds and enslave our souls. Symptoms include idolatry, sexual immorality, murder, stealing, drunkness and other transgressions against God’s law.
Even worse than the coronavirus, sin leads to death for an eternity. It also separates us from a relationship with the Lord and his blessings in our lives. Experts cannot cure a spiritually sick heart or address any of these symptoms.
Only through the cross of Jesus Christ can we find a cure. It is written in Isaiah 53:5: “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”
Jesus took our sins and our death sentence on the cross. His blood is the remedy and can still be applied today. As a nation, we need to repent for our wickedness and our rebellion against God. The scripture from Isaiah points out our desperate needs of forgiveness, peace and the healing of our land. It also reveals where we can find the solution to the greatest epidemic the world has ever known.