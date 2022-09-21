“And the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a flame of fire out of the midst of a bush: and he looked, and, behold, the bushed burned with fire, and the bush was not consumed.” (Exodus 3:2)
This is a part of the experience recorded when Moses was called by God. Led out of the backside of a desert tending sheep, Moses had an encounter with the Almighty. An exceptional call became an amazing and world-changing experience. God saw a great need to save his people from bondage and deliver them out of Egypt. He spoke to Moses to answer this call and lead his people to the Promise Land. The Lord is still calling his people to do extraordinary things for the Kingdom of God.
The story of Moses is remarkable from beginning to end. Reading about the many miracles that take place, we might expect Moses to be a superman type figure. Some could picture a muscular man, beaming with confidence and the ability to do anything. However, it was just the opposite. The book of Exodus describes a man unsure of himself and reluctant to answer the call. He wasn’t sure if he was the right man and told the Lord he had speech problems. Many people today feel that their weaknesses and inabilities disqualifies them from serving God. However, we find it is not about us, but about the power of the Lord. He doesn’t call the equipped but equips the called.
If God can use Moses, he can use us today. We all have an extraordinary call and can do something for the Lord. It may not start with a burning bush experience, but it is the same God speaking to us. Just as he led Moses out of the backside of a desert, he can lead those from the hollers and mountains of Appalachia. Like Moses, our job is to answer the call. The Lord will do the rest. If he can soften Pharaoh’s heart, deal with the great Egyptian Army, and part the Red Sea, he can make a way for us as well. There is a great need in our region, and God is sending the call. Many are lost and need to hear the good news of the gospel. Will we say yes to Jesus?
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.