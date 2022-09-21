Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

“And the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a flame of fire out of the midst of a bush: and he looked, and, behold, the bushed burned with fire, and the bush was not consumed.” (Exodus 3:2)

This is a part of the experience recorded when Moses was called by God. Led out of the backside of a desert tending sheep, Moses had an encounter with the Almighty. An exceptional call became an amazing and world-changing experience. God saw a great need to save his people from bondage and deliver them out of Egypt. He spoke to Moses to answer this call and lead his people to the Promise Land. The Lord is still calling his people to do extraordinary things for the Kingdom of God.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

Recommended for you