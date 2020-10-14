Daniel sought the Lord for three full weeks in one of the most devastating moments in Israeli history (Daniel 10:2). The mighty Babylonian Empire conquered Israel, taking many captive.
In spite of Daniel’s most sincere devotion during these dark moments, he heard nothing from God. After 3 weeks was over, the Lord told Daniel that his words were heard the very first day he prayed. When God sent the answer, his messenger was withstood by the Prince of Persia for 21 days (Daniel 10:13). Like Daniel, many believers have experienced spiritual warfare. Although we face opposition as believers, ultimately we can prevail through faith in Christ.
Spiritual attacks from our enemy is not always a sign of wrongdoing, but could signal we are doing something right. Daniel was a faithful man of God who experienced resistance to his prayers. As the scriptures teach us, there is a very active devil on a mission. He would like to derail us when we are on the right track. Often, he attacks our minds, sows discord in our relationships, and speaks nothing but lies. Ultimately, Daniel prevailed as he persisted in prayer. The Lord strengthened him and responded in a unique manner. He was able to see the vision of a restored Israel and the coming glory of God.
As Christian we are instructed to be on guard and prepared: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walking about, seeking whom he may devour (1 Peter 5:8).” We have been warned to expect opposition. For this reason, we must be steadfast in prayer and equipped with the word of God. Let us remember in our dark moments, God has not forgotten us.
He hears us when we pray even if the Heavens remain silent. The Lord is moved by our prayers and faithfulness. As we persist in our faith in God, the breakthrough will come. Weapons will be formed against us, but they will not prosper. If God be for us, who can be against us?