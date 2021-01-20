“Thus saith the Lord unto you, Be not afraid nor dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God’s (2 Chronicles 20:15).”
This was a timely promise spoken to King Jehoshaphat from the Lord in a desperate situation. Several kingdoms formed a league and threatened the existence of Judah. Judah was overpowered, outnumbered, and their military was no match for the enemy. Jehoshaphat was afraid and proclaimed a fast throughout the land. As he prayed, he found out that the Lord had his back. God gave him instructions and told him to watch as he destroyed every single enemy. For three days, Judah gathered the spoils from the fallen in battle.
The Lord still fights battles for his children when they seek him.
The new year always comes with new blessings, but also with new battles. Sometimes we can be shaken by the size of our problems or intimidated by our enemies. It is always wise to start the new year by seeking the Lord and renewing our commitment to him. In doing so, we find that he is committed to his children. We do not have to fear the battles of the year 2021 because God will fight for us. He is an experienced veteran who has never lost a match. No doubt Judah was comforted in knowing that the Lord would be with them in their most fearful moment. We can also be confident to know that he will be with us. Each trial and tribulation that comes our way, he is there.
It took three days for Judah to gather the spoils of war from this event. God will not let us leave a trial empty-handed. There is always a deep and meaningful purpose that will lead to valuable results. It is always worth the process to arrive at God’s destination. Jesus fought the battle for our salvation and won. We can enjoy the spoils of forgiveness, salvation and eternal life without earning it. As we trust and seek him, we will share in his inheritance forever.
What “spoils” are waiting for us in 2021? Do we need someone to help us fight our battles? Let us seek the Lord and put him first this year.