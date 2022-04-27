“And the angel of the Lord came again the second time, and touched him, and said, Arise and eat; because the journey is too great for thee (1 Kings 19:7).”
After a great victory at Mount Carmel over the 450 false prophets of Baal, Jezebel had threatened to kill Elijah. The “highs” and “lows” of life had left him in a strenuous spot. He found himself at a low point, weary, and wondering if he could continue. God acknowledged the difficulty of the journey and sent an angel to strengthen Elijah again. He was empowered to continue a 40-day journey based on that one experience. He is considered one of the greatest prophets of the Old Testament with remarkable accomplishments. The Lord promises to strengthen us as we trust in Him.
We all have experienced the highs and lows of life. One day we are living high on the mountain top. The next day, we feel overwhelmed by insurmountable problems in the valley. We can become weary just based on the day-to-day problems of everyday life. Some question their ability to live according to the Christian faith or do what they are called to do. There are even those who wonder if they can continue at all. As we see in Elijah’s case, God has a very timely response to our problems. He intervenes, he answers prayers, and he strengthens us for the journey. Even when the obstacles are too great, God makes the impossible possible.
A great promise is found in Isaiah 40:11, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”
We falter when we focus on our own abilities and limitations. It is not whether we have the ability or talents to go the distance. It is about God’s power to do what he said. If we trust in him, he will empower us to do what we need to do. Even if he has to send an angel a “second time.” We access this strength through prayer and by following his word. Let us not worry about our inability and the challenges of tomorrow. The Lord will always meet us there right on time.