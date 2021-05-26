Israel has been a friend to the United States and a blessing to the world. They are our greatest ally in the Middle East and assists us with military intelligence, technology and support. Although a small nation in size, their inventions and contributions have changed the world. The first hand-held cellphone was developed in the Israeli R & D Department of Motorola. Israel invented the first drip irrigation system, the cherry tomato and the first solar window. They have also added breakthroughs in digital, travel and medical technology. Even with all these factors, their Biblical significance is most important. As a Church, we must continue to support and pray for Israel.
A vital scripture is found in Genesis 12: 2-3, “And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” It is recorded in the Bible that the Jews are God’s chosen people. This is important to recognize as a special relationship exists between the two. There are enormous gains for us from this connection and much to learn about the knowledge of the Lord. When we align ourselves in support with this nation, we are in agreement with God. According to this scripture, we are promised a blessing if we choose to bless Israel.
Throughout history, Israel has continually fought for its very existence. It has been surrounded by enemies who despise them and perpetually calls for their destruction. Irrational hatred seems to be spreading around the world. Even some movements and political leaders in America are calling for complete annihilation. Rocket fire by Hamas into Jerusalem reminds us that Israel still needs our support. We are instructed to pray for the peace of Jerusalem (Psalms 122:6). Let them find a faithful friend in America and a strong advocate in the Church. We will prosper and be blessed if we support them!