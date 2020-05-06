“Sometimes God will permit things he hates in order to bring about things that he loves.” This quote from actor Kirk Cameron may help us to make sense of our current situation.
Everyone is anxious to get back to life as normal. Maybe the “normal life” is the problem. Our society revolves around the lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh, and the pride of life (1 John 2:16). We have turned our backs on God and worshipped idols. Greed has led us to sell our values at a cheap price. We abort the innocent for convenience and call evil good. We have profaned marriage and celebrated sin.
Instead of rushing back into the status quo, it is time to consider our ways. This shutdown is presenting us a divine opportunity.
Repentance has always been an important part of the gospel message: “Repent for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand (Matt. 3:2).” This was the message from the beginning and it is still the message today.
Even our loving, merciful Jesus commanded, “Repent or ye will perish (Luke 13:3).” This word means simply to change. It is not enough to “feel” sorry about our sins, but we must show action. God empowers us to do so as he declares, “The goodness of God leads us to repentance (Romans 2:4).” It is what brings revival and refreshing to our lives (Acts 3:19). It was the first step to all great awakenings in history. Most importantly, this is needed most in our nation: If we turn from our wicked ways and seek God, he will hear from heaven and heal our land (2 Chron. 7:14).
David gives us a great example for true Biblical Repentance in Psalms 51: “Against thee only have I sinned and done wickedly in thy sight.”
God put David on “lock down” after his sin with Bathsheba. Confronted by the prophet Nathan, he had an opportunity to make things right.
Instead of rationalizing or sweeping his problem under the rug, he took responsibility. He confessed it to God and made a change. We, too, need to take responsibility for our actions that offend the Lord. When we repent with sincerity, we will experience mercy and restoration. God will give us grace to live right and help us with our weaknesses.
As we have come to a crossroad, what will we do with this opportunity?