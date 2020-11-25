One of the closest encounters with God took place with Moses in the wilderness. As the Lord delivered the Israelites from Egyptian bondage, he let them through the desert on a path to the Promised Land. This was a difficult journey but also one of great spiritual significance and revelation of God.
During his travel, Moses asked the Lord to show his glory (Exodus 33:18). The next day, God passed by him and gave him an incredible glimpse of his greatness. The Lord is moved by our faith and will reveal his glory in the middle of our hardships.
This year has been one of the most chaotic and trying times for many. Sometimes we feel like we are living in the “wilderness.” The desert is a very uncomfortable and trying place. However, this season in life can cause us to look beyond ourselves and thirst for something more. Joy and peace is something scarce in this world and many have a great void in hearts. Like Moses, we can find life abundantly in the wilderness. We can have a greater encounter with God.
It is written in Jeremiah 29:13 “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when you shall search for me with all your heart.”
As Moses sought the Lord, he gained a greater revelation: “And the Lord passed by before him, and proclaimed, The Lord, The Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth (Exodus 34:6)”
Our wilderness experience can help us grow in a greater relationship with Christ and get prepared for his promises. We will also find his grace, obtain his mercy, and experience the abundance of his goodness. It is his grace that will help us make it through tough times and make great spiritual gains.
In the “desert” we can see his glory. By faith we can endure our wilderness season because the Promised Land is just before us.