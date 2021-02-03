“But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive (Gen. 50:20).”
This was a powerful statement made by Joseph as he came out of a dark season. He was sold into slavery by his wicked brothers and sent off to the foreign land of Egypt. In spite of his troubles, God was with him and elevated him to a high position of power. As Pharaoh’s right hand man, Joseph was used to save thousands from a worldwide famine. God can work our situations for the good to those who trust in him.
There must have been some moments that Joseph felt forsaken by the Lord. Why did he go through all that trouble? How many times have we wondered why God allows certain things to happen? Sometimes we pray earnestly about situations and it appears that the Lord is silent.
Little did Joseph know, God was about to turn his situation around. The Lord had a plan and blessed Joseph beyond his wildest imagination. The blessings were so great, Joseph said that God has caused him to forget all his troubles. When we trust the Lord, our unfavorable circumstances will yield favorable results.
We need to remember his promise found in Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
All things happen for a reason and we don’t always see the full picture. God doesn’t forget about us and he never forsakes us. If he allows trouble to happen, there is an important reason for it. We can trust him, even when we don’t understand our situations or he doesn’t seem to answer our prayers. There is always a greater gain for our pain. It is not time to give up on a miracle. Let us keep trusting in God. It may be time that he turns your situation completely around!