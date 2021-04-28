Have you ever wondered why the world seems to revolve around sports? National championships, Olympics and other athletic competitions are the most watched programs on television.
The Super Bowl has set the all-time record in the United States with more than 100 million viewers each year. These events generate billions of dollars a year as they seem to bring people from all backgrounds together. There may be more to this passion than just a sense of belonging and a desire for recognition. Competition may be in our DNA as sports have been around since ancient history. We were all created with talents and abilities to be used for the Kingdom of God.
Scriptures found in 1 Corinthians 9:24 show a connection to athletics: “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain (1 Corinthians 9:24).”
We have all been called to run for the Kingdom of God. Signups are taking place for the most important competition in the world. The enormity of our Heavenly Race is larger than the World Olympics. It is for a higher purpose, a greater cause and an eternal prize. Our opponents are not other denominations and churches. However, the Apostle Paul explains that we are contending with the flesh and wrestling with the forces of darkness.
Our devotion to the Lord should be similar to that of an athlete. Great athletes are passionate about their sports, aggressive to achieve their goals, and dedicate time and effort to win. Could we say the same thing about our spiritual walk and passion for Christ?
As they say, “we got to be in it to win it.” Half-hearted athletes do not usually accomplish much. He has directed us all to run the race to win. Our game plan is to win souls and advance his Kingdom here on earth. Our strategy is to become more like him and show Jesus to the world. Let us excel spiritually and grow in the Lord each day. If we allow him to coach us, victory will be ours!