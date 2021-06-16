“Wilt thou not revive us again: that thy people may rejoice in thee (Psalms 85:6)?”
Israel experienced the miraculous deliverance and revival from the clutches of the Babylonian Empire. According to this passage, they found themselves captive again due to their sin and turning from their Deliverer. The Lord was merciful, he was committed, and listened to his people’s cry in Babylon. Remembering God’s faithfulness in the past, they pleaded for him to do it again. This powerful Psalm provides direction for our nation as we are at the crossroads. In spite of our spiritual decline, the Lord is able to bring a transformational and lasting revival to America.
Although there are many ideas about revival, God’s word compares it to a resurrection. As symbolized in the valley of dry bones, Israel’s sins brought them spiritual death (Ezekiel 37). God resurrected them as a nation from the dead. Instead of death and destruction, it became a thriving and vibrant nation once again. In addition, scripture describes revival as an abundance of life, an outpouring of rain in the time of drought, freedom from captivity, reconciliation of our relationship with God, transformation and restoration. As Israel repented and sought the Lord, they experienced these blessings. However, when they forsook him, they returned to the Babylonian experience.
In these unusual times, a great American Revival may be at our door. Like Israel, we also have experienced the results of turning from the Lord. According to Roman 6:23, “The wages of sin is death.” We have witnessed its destruction and devastation throughout our land. Living a long time in these spiritually dry conditions, it can make many hungry for change. Just like the prodigal son was conditioned for a turn around, we may be ripe for a major move of God. We have experienced all the world has to offer us and have been left empty and dry. Our foolishness had a hefty price tag. Like Israel, we backslid and forsaken from the Fountain of Living Water. It is time now that we return, praying for him to revive us again! Our best days may be in the near future!