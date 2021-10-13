The dancing and singing completely stopped as the mood drastically changed. King David was known for his exuberant praise for the Lord and joyful disposition. However, he found himself face down on the ground in agony. The prophet Nathan called him out for adultery, and his son was sick unto death. Instead of blaming others for his mistakes, he turns to the Lord in repentance. Out of this dreadful experience comes a beautiful prayer in the Psalms that is still used today. Although there were consequences for David’s decisions, God forgave him and helped him recover. No matter what the circumstances are, the Lord can restore our joy.
How often have we had to fall to our knees? Through all the struggles and difficult circumstances, we can lose our joy. It could be the result of carrying heavy burdens or devastating situations out of our control. Maybe we are just stuck in a rut with our daily routines and relationships. Another possibility is our choices created a mess just like King David. At times, we may feel stuck in hopeless situations that don’t seem to change. Still God is able to restore us back to where we should be. He doesn’t give up or quit loving us. Because of God’s mercy, David was able to become Israel’s greatest King and establish a godly legacy. The Lord can also lift us up and fulfill his plans for us. There is always hope because God can make a way when there seems to be no way.
David’s prayer is written in Psalms 51: 12: “Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation.” These heartfelt words and sincere repentance made a difference. In spite of the death of his child, David was able to move on with a new attitude. Those closest to him were amazed at the dramatic change in his mood. If we have sinned today, repentance still will bring our joy back. If not, we can pray this prayer if our hearts are heavy. He also has a peculiar way of solving our problems and speaking peace to our troubled minds. Jesus came that we might have life and that more abundantly (John 10:10). Our relationship with Christ means everything.