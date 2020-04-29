The coronavirus has got the attention of the entire world. This plague has cost trillions by shutting down economies and claiming almost 200,000 lives.
It dominates our news cycle, our conversations and our way of life. Some are wondering if life will ever be the same. Our ways of interacting and doing business have been completely transformed. As this dramatic disruption has come to the world, many people are rethinking their priorities.
Some are mindful of the scriptures in the Bible that have predicted such an event. Are we experiencing the fulfillment of Bible prophecy, and should we be preparing for the Lord’s return?
“And great earthquakes shall be in diverse places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from Heaven (Luke 21:11).”
It is true that natural disasters and plagues have come since the beginning of time. The scriptures do not encourage us to be looking for signs or disasters. Luke’s account of the gospel records that we should be looking for “great” signs.
He indicates the magnitude and severity of these events. The coronavirus is a textbook example of a Biblical size pestilence that sounds an alarm.
As the news reporters have said, “We have never seen anything like this before.” Secular news have also reported record-breaking disasters and biblical-sized storms in recent times.
Bible prophecy serves to prepare us for the return of Jesus Christ. This virus doesn’t automatically indicate that Jesus is coming tomorrow. No one knows the day or hour of his return (Matt 24:36).
However, it should get our attention to remember his important message: We should be both prepared and looking for Christ’s return (Matt. 24:32).
Have we put our trust in Jesus and accepted his plan of salvation? Are we living as if he could come back this spring? Is there anything that we are putting off that should be done today?
We have learned that life is fragile during this epidemic and should think about eternity. It is time to look up, our redemption is drawing nigh.