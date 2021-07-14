“Now Jericho was straitly shut up because of the children of Israel; none went out, and none came in (Joshua 6:1).”
These massive walls were known as the first obstacle that blocked Israel from the Promised Land. Experts described this thick defense structure as made from stone and mudbrick. Some estimated them at 13 feet, and others reported they could have towered up to 3 to 4 stories high. We can assume that they were impressive and contained the best technology at the time from all accounts. Although the Israelites could not break them, God was able to give his people the victory. The Lord can still take walls down in our lives that prevent us from his promises.
It may feel like we are pushing against the walls of Jericho at times. How many times have we tried to do right and run into difficult roadblocks? On the way to pursuing our dreams we may feel like we hit a concrete barrier. There are many obstacles in the way before obtaining all the promises of God. These walls could be circumstantial, personal or demonic. Either way, they can all fall in the same manner as Jericho. God instructed Israel to circle the city once for six days, and seven times on the seventh day. Then the priests blew the trumpets, and the people shouted as the walls came down. This must have been a strange picture to the fortified people of Jericho. However, an amazing victory came with obedience as Israel took a gigantic step closer to their promise.
The Lord will lead us to victory as recorded in 2 Cor. 10:4: “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds.” God’s methods may not always be conventional, but they work. We may not always understand his instructions, but we will follow them if we want the walls to come down. After we pray about our issues, it is important to submit ourselves to the Lord and his word.
Many times this is the missing ingredient to having a “Jericho experience.” Not only did these walls become a stepping stone to Israel, but a great lesson for future victories. Let us walk in the prosperity of God by following this same pattern.