“Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord (Matthew 25:21).”
A phrase from the parable of the talents that all Christians want to hear from the Lord. These servants from the parable were given talents and used them wisely. Through diligence and trade, they were able to double what they had. One servant hid his only talent and buried it in the ground. This servant was called wicked and slothful as he was rejected by his master. This passage reminds us that we all have a purpose and called to be productive for the Kingdom of God.
All of our gifts and talents come from the Lord. We have been entrusted with these for a reason. Therefore, they are not completely ours. As we discover our strengths and weaknesses, it is also important to understand the purpose of each talent. The faithful servants invested their talents and understood the master wanted a profit. God also wants us to be profitable for his Kingdom. We are called to win souls, advance his will on Earth and bring him glory. What abilities has the Lord given us? Are we using them to bring increase for the purposes of God?
God’s great investment into lost humanity was his son Jesus to die on the cross. He is expecting a return on that investment from each one of us. The unfaithful servant buried his talent out of fear. He missed out on the increase and the heavenly dividends intended for him. According to the scripture, this man lost his promotion and the joys of the Lord. Let us not allow fear to hold us back from all God has for us. Everything we give to the Kingdom of God will be wise investment and will yield enormous rewards. Let us be a part of that group that hears him say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant!”