“Alexander the coppersmith did me much evil: the Lord reward him according to his works.” (2 Timothy 4:14)

The Apostle Paul’s extraordinary ministry had its share of challenges. In Bible days, certain metalsmiths had an unfavorable view of the gospel. Idols were in high demand and crafted for a hefty sum of money. However, when Paul would come to town preaching about the God not made with hands, business would sink. As a result, they would persecute the apostle. He even described moments of facing evil. Yet, Paul prevailed over the opposition and had enormous success. We can overcome spiritual warfare with the help of the Lord.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

