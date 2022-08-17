“Alexander the coppersmith did me much evil: the Lord reward him according to his works.” (2 Timothy 4:14)
The Apostle Paul’s extraordinary ministry had its share of challenges. In Bible days, certain metalsmiths had an unfavorable view of the gospel. Idols were in high demand and crafted for a hefty sum of money. However, when Paul would come to town preaching about the God not made with hands, business would sink. As a result, they would persecute the apostle. He even described moments of facing evil. Yet, Paul prevailed over the opposition and had enormous success. We can overcome spiritual warfare with the help of the Lord.
Paul speaks to his strategy in Ephesians 6:10-11: “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.”
We all face challenges in life, especially when we try to do what is right. The scriptures remind us that sometimes these conflicts can be spiritual in nature. Whether it is a family feud, a conflict with our neighbor or beyond, we must keep this in mind. The devil can show up in places we don’t expect and can even use a coppersmith. Paul instructed us to take up the whole armor of God which is effective for a spiritual fight.
The church is compared to soldiers that must be equipped and prepared for the battle. We have an adversary seeking to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). With his deceptive tactics, we must be grounded in the truth. Without the word of God, we will fall for anything. It is not only a defense, but can be used as a weapon. Jesus yielded the sword of the spirit and defeated Satan in the wilderness (Luke 4:4).
Many other components of the armor must be applied daily as well. We can draw close and be strong in the Lord to prevail like Paul. Are we equipped to deal with the challenges of tomorrow?
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.