The only thing we can be certain about is that the future is uncertain. One moment, we are calm and relaxed about the coronavirus. Soon after, we panic again as alarming news comes our way. Medical information from our leaders and health experts changes all the time.
One week the weather is calm, the next week another natural disaster is causing breaking news. What city will be the next hotspot for violence and riots? In these unstable times, there are still a few things that we can rely on. Jesus is still our rock, and we can trust in his word.
During these erratic occurrences, we can find direction in Psalms 94:22: “But the Lord has been my stronghold, and my God the rock of my refuge.” Many times throughout scripture, God is called the Rock. Many have leaned on him through hardships and found him to be a refuge. David declared that he is an ever-present help in the time of trouble (Psalms 46:1). He is always reliable, and his word does not change. We can count on him to respond to our prayers. God is constantly loving, merciful and faithful. He always tells us the truth, and he keeps his promises. When no one else is trustworthy, we can count on him.
It is more important now than ever that we make Jesus our Rock. This process begins when we trust him as our Lord and savior. As we yield our lives to him, he takes control. Our problems become his problems. He will listen to our earnest prayer requests, give us strength for our battles and be there in those darkest moments. His word will be a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path when we need direction (Psalms 119:105). When our lives are falling apart, he can keep us together. Thankfully, he can lead us through our storms and to greater days ahead.
Jesus is still saving souls and moving in extraordinary ways. We can trust him today!