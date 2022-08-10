“And, behold, there came a great wind from the wilderness, and smote the four corners of the house, and it fell upon the young men, and they are dead,” (Job 1:19).
Job was a righteous man in the Bible that had his share of calamity. It is recorded in scripture that he cursed the day he was born (Job 3:1). Severe disasters took place that claimed his children, his wealth and even his health. He had no good Samaritans that came to his aid. Instead, his friends told him it was his fault. Through it all, Job kept his integrity and did not curse God. The Lord restored Job and gave him double for his trouble. Through the mystery of tragedies, we learn that God is full of compassion and willing to rescue us. No matter what the situation, we can trust in him.
There are a number of people in the Appalachian Mountains that can identify with Job. Historic flooding causes a catastrophe for parts of Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia. Stories have been reported of children being swept away from their families. Entire towns engulfed in water as crews rescue people from the tops of roofs. The Kentucky governor stated nearly 30 deaths took place across five counties. Many people have just lost everything. All are saddened by the tragedy, and some are pitching in to help the victims. Good Samaritans are providing supplies, food items and even participating in the clean up. We must all pray for victims and give a helping hand where possible.
It is recorded in the Psalms 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” This is the reason why there is always hope in difficult situations. The Lord turned Job’s tragic situation around and even gave him a better life. If we trust him, he can do the same for us. God can move in impossible situations and make a way where there seems to be no way. His word says he can move mountains and provide in miraculous ways. If we are facing an overwhelming hardship today, it is time to trust in Christ. Allow him to take the lead and guide us through the storm. He will never leave or forsake us.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.