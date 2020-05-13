The historic shutdown and global pandemic has prompted many questions. Is God trying to get our attention?
Scripturally, this is not the first time a major disruption happened for a purpose. We can read how Jonah ran from the Lord. He took a boat in the opposite direction of his calling. It was smooth sailing until the giant whale took him on an unexpected ride. His boating life and all those marine luxuries came to a halt. This divine “shut down” got Jonah’s attention and he decided to obey the Lord.
Similarly, our country has wandered far from God. Instead of following his word, we have gone in the opposite direction. The coronavirus has caused us a whale of a problem, and our lives have been temporarily halted. We have an opportunity to change course and obey the Lord.
Some people erroneously believe the message of repentance is driven by hate. On the contrary, Romans 2:4 records it is the goodness of God that leads us to repentance. As parents, we reach out and get involved in our children’s lives. This is especially true when they are on a dangerous path such as drugs.
Are we “hateful” because we try to steer them in the right direction? Many times throughout scripture God is referred to as the Heavenly Father. He is motivated by love as he calls us to repentance and salvation. Sin is spiritually destructive and in the end causes death (Rom. 6:23). God’s ultimate will is for none to perish but all to have everlasting life (2 Peter 3:9). This gift comes through his son Jesus Christ.
Jonah ran from his call to preach repentance to the wicked city of Nineveh. It wasn’t because he was afraid to offend them. Surprisingly, he was afraid that God would accomplish his goal. He knew that they would listen and that God would forgive them (Jonah 4:2). Are God haters afraid that the message of repentance will offend sinners? Or are they worried that people will be saved and there may be another great revival?
The Lord wants to renew us back to a righteous and prosperous nation. He wants to heal our broken homes and restore peace to our communities.
Most importantly, God wants to make the sinner whole. Instead of running from the Lord, we should run to him. What will we do with this opportunity?