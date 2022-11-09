It is difficult to fathom the level of sacrifice that the U.S. military has endured for our country. Many soldiers lived miles apart from family and missed their loved ones. Others were in dangerous situations and wondered if they would live to see the next day. Knowing the risks, they still embraced the call and served in spite of the costs. Thousands left wounded, crippled, and dealt with post traumatic stress disorder from the battlefield. Many valiant warriors even paid the ultimate price. Throughout history, our liberty has not been handed to us. It has been purchased with an invaluable treasure of American lives. What if they did not complete their missions? Where would we be if they refused to lay it all down?
The majority of Americans will never have the experience of these veterans. Many will never have to survive in combat situations. This includes living with the rings of constant gun fire, explosions in the near distance, or taking cover from surprise ambushes. How traumatic it must have been to see fellow comrades being shot down left and right, charging through machine gun fire on the beaches of Normandy. Or facing urban warfare in Fallujah, Iraq, not knowing who was a civilian and who was an enemy. In spite of the constant dangers faced on the battlefield, our courageous troops march on and follow orders. They executed their missions faithfully while Americans live safely, luxuriously, and enjoy the best modern conveniences in the world. Our veterans have displayed a great love for their families and country.