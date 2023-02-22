The mysterious tabernacle has been searched by Israeli and international archaeologists for hundreds of years. Many would consider this to be the grand prize of discoveries and the hunt is still on. This pursuit has inspired world wide attention including famous movies such as Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Although experts agree on the general location, the specifics are unknown. People are still inspired by Old Testament scripture that records the miracles surrounding this holy structure. Many secrets of the tabernacle reveal the power of God, the strength of his presence, and the coming of Jesus.
The Lord instructed Moses to build the tabernacle as part of the covenant between him and his people. The primary purpose was written in Exodus 25:8: “And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them.” This is yet another scripture of God’s passion to have a relationship with his people. As the Israelites carried the tabernacle, the presence of the Lord would go with them. When they followed his instructions, the Lord would fight their battles and bring them victory. He would miraculously provide in the wilderness where resources were scarce. Most importantly, the holy place would provide the mechanism to make atonement for sins. Sin has always been the greatest obstacle that separates man from the Lord. A just penalty would be demanded from a Holy God to address this serious problem.