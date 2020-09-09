Labor Day seems to carry on a new meaning this year. Usually we can count on a holiday from work, a great cookout with friends and family and a little bit of relaxation from the cares of life. This year it seems like it is anything but relaxing.
Anxiety levels are high as schools are reopening and the virus continues to spread. Instead of taking a day off, some are wishing to return to work due to shutdowns. Others are afraid to go to work and put their families at risk. Who will be the next person to be diagnosed with COVID-19? Where will the next hotspot occur? In spite of the uncertain times we are living in, we can still find rest in Christ.
Jesus tells us in Matthew 11:28-30: “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest for your souls.”
Many feel the heavy burdens caused by the virus. Jesus invites us to come unto him and bring our fears, anxieties and weariness. He could lighten the load or give us strength to carry it. His hand of protection could keep us from the virus or help us recover. Since he holds the future, we can be certain that he will take care of his children. There are no limits to how he responds to our prayers. He is only limited when we choose not to accept the invitation.
Not only can the Lord give us peace in our hearts, but rest for our souls. Trying to earn forgiveness for our sins is impossible. Running from the guilt and shame of the past is an arduous task.
If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9). Spiritual rest takes place when we have a right relationship with God. When we trust in Christ, he cast our sins as far as the east is from the west (Psalms 103:12). Jesus carried the cross so that we could lose those heavy burdens. Let us come to the Lord so we can find rest.