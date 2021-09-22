“Therefore at that time, when all the people heard the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, and all kinds of musick, all the people, the nations, and the languages, fell down and worshipped the golden image that Nebuchadnezzar the king had set up (Daniel 3:7).” As the royal decree was sent forth, everyone fell down and worshipped the 90 feet tall golden image of the Babylonian King. It was like experiencing “the wave” at a sporting event, as everyone mindlessly complied.
So many wanted to please the King and the others around them, they were willing to deny the true and living God. Even today, some worry too much about the thoughts and opinions of others. It is much better to trust in the Lord and not in man.
A revealing scripture is recorded in John 12: 42-43: “Nevertheless among the chief rulers also many believed on him; but because of the Pharisees they did not confess him, lest they should be put out of the synagogue: For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God.” Many people live for the approval of others. They are almost like slaves losing all liberty to make people happy. Some go as far as to deny Christ or his word. It is not much different than falling down at the golden image of King Nebuchadnezzar. The worship and the praise of man may be the false idol of the century. If we are not careful, we can give up all that the Lord has for us for something so shallow. Should we love the praise of men more than the praise of God?
America is becoming more and more like Babylon. At one time individualism, personal liberties, and creativity were valued. Now the government, the media, Big Tech. and other institutions are trying to pressure all to fall in line. They want to tell us how to think, how to worship, what healthcare decisions to make, and so much more. Like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, we should not bow to the idols of the world. It is important to be what God has called us to be and seek our approval from him. Although it is not always popular, God will be with us. Just like the three Hebrew boys were promoted in the book of Daniel, the Lord will promote those who are faithful to him.