Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

America’s first Thanksgiving holds a spiritual message that must be told.

The perilous journey from the old country took a toll on the pilgrims. Some would not survive the harsh winter as they lacked basic necessities. Food became so scarce, they had to ration everyone to just five kernels a day.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

Recommended for you