“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: For thou art with me. (Psalms 23:4)”
King David experienced the power of this verse throughout his life. He had been surrounded by his enemies who were devoted to destroying him. His life was filled with many battles as he suffered the loss of loved ones, including his own children. David was well acquainted with fear and suffering that the “shadow of death” could bring. Still, he found an incredible strength and rock in his relationship with God. We can also overcome our fears as we trust in the Lord.
The year 2020 has brought devastating events that continue to paralyze people with fear. Many of us know someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It can bring a frightful uncertainty as the death toll continues to climb around the globe.
As a nation, it may feel like we are walking through a dark valley and experiencing the shadow of death. Crime and violence has spiked in major cities. Many people feel unsafe to do normal, routine activities like visiting the grocery store. The Psalm of David helps us realize that we do not have to be overcome by fear during these difficult times. We can also find strength in walking with the Lord Jesus.
David gave us an incredibly comforting thought when we “walk through the valley.” As a child of God, he said that the Lord was with him. His heavenly father delivered him from the numerous enemies that tried to take his life. He also saved him from the sicknesses and pestilences of his time. Even when David experienced the loss of a loved one, the Lord gave him the strength in the valley. King David conquered his enemies and rose above all his troubles.
As children of the Most High, we need to remember that God is with us. What do we have to fear?