“Then said he unto me, Fear not, Daniel: for from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand, and to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words” (Daniel 10:12).
This powerful scripture was spoken by a messenger from God to Daniel as a result of his prayers. The Medo-Persian forces had recently conquered Babylon and set up a new empire. During this change in leadership, Israel was still in captivity and the future was uncertain. God responded to Daniel’s prayers with a great promise of restoration and a deep glimpse into future world events. Even in times of turmoil, the Lord can move mightily when we pray.
The extraordinary response to Daniel’s prayers provides an encouraging message to us all. Not only was he heard by God, but a reply came because of his words. The Lord was not only moved by them but he took action. Based on the scripture, the messenger would not have come with the answer if there was no prayer. How many issues have been worked out for us both seen and unseen because we called out to God? Are there times when there is no messenger or response because people do not? What have we missed out on because we didn’t take the time to seek Christ? The life of Daniel is a powerful testimony to the incredible difference a prayer life can make.
Too many miss the opportunity to have a relationship with the Lord like Daniel. Some people believe that they are not good enough, God doesn’t care to respond, or he is too far out of our reach. One of the most important purposes of the cross was to reconcile us to our Heavenly Father. Not only did he invite us to pray, but paid a costly price so we could do so. His blood gains us direct access to his throne room: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need (Hebrews 4:16).”
Why would we not take advantage of this invitation?