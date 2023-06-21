Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

“And she said, As the LORD thy God liveth, I have not a cake, but an handful of meal in a barrel, and a little oil in a cruse: and, behold, I am gathering two sticks, that I may go in and dress it for me and my son, that we may eat it, and die (1 Kings 17:12).”

This poor widow was trying to raise her son by herself in a time when food was scarce. Not only was there a severe famine, being a widow caused her double trouble. In her time, there weren’t any government assistance programs or social security.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

