“And she said, As the LORD thy God liveth, I have not a cake, but an handful of meal in a barrel, and a little oil in a cruse: and, behold, I am gathering two sticks, that I may go in and dress it for me and my son, that we may eat it, and die (1 Kings 17:12).”
This poor widow was trying to raise her son by herself in a time when food was scarce. Not only was there a severe famine, being a widow caused her double trouble. In her time, there weren’t any government assistance programs or social security.
Her chances of finding employment was very unlikely. It seemed that there was no hope, but God worked a miracle for this lady. He turned her barrel into an unending supply of provision until the famine was over. Today, God is still the great heavenly father that provides for the needs of his children.
“Or what man is there of you, whom if his son ask bread, will he give him a stone? Or if he ask a fish will he give him a serpent? If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him (Matthew 7:9).” Jesus connected prayer to the love of a father. All parents understand the natural desire to want the best for their children. Not only do they want to meet all needs, but also want their kids to be happy. They also see the necessity of saying no when something is not in their child’s best interest. If people have these loving desires as humans, how much more does God want to bless his children? This scripture helps us to understand the heart of the Lord and his approach to our prayer requests.
We may not be as desperate as the widow woman, but still are living in tough times. So many have critical needs that only the heavenly father can meet. The Lord has a bottomless barrel of provision and resources. We should be encouraged to pray because of the heart of the Heavenly Father.
That is why in Matthew 7:7 he says “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. He takes pleasure in answering our prayer requests and moving in our situations. Even when our situations look hopeless, God can make a way when there are no options. We understand that our relationships with our earthly fathers are important. It is much more crucial to keep our relationship with the Lord strong.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.