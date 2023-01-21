“And Pharaoh said, Who is the Lord, that I should obey his voice to let Israel go? I know not the Lord, neither will I let Israel go (Exodus 5:2).”
This was the angry reaction of Pharaoh when Moses asked him to free Israel from bondage. Things became worse for God’s people as their workload increased. Still, Moses had a word from the Lord that he would bring them out with a strong hand. This word helped propel Moses from an insecure man to one of the greatest leaders of the Bible. In spite of the opposition, Moses continued to return and command Pharaoh to let his people go. God used Moses to perform some of his greatest miracles and deliver Israel out of Egypt. The word of the Lord can have a transformational impact on our lives.
It is amazing what God’s word can do for us. Gideon was a fearful man in hiding. After the Lord spoke to him, he became a mighty warrior and deliverer of Israel. Peter was a coward and denied Christ three times. Jesus’s words propelled him to one of the top Apostles of the faith. The Apostle Paul was a terrifying enemy and wreaked havoc upon the Church. The Lord spoke to him on the road to Damascus and he became the most influential man of the Christian faith. Many have neglected the Bible because they do not realize the results it brings. God will still speak to us through his word when we make it a priority.
Jesus spoke an important message in Matthew 4:4: “Man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.”
Do we give the Bible that kind of importance in our lives? How can we thrive spiritually without reading it daily? Following it will cause us to have good success (Joshua 1:8). It will help us build our homes upon the rock and weather the storms of life (Luke 6:48). David said it was a lamp unto his feet and a light unto his path (Psalms 119:105). It is one of our greatest tools to know God and find his plans for us. If our lives are broken or we feel lost in the world, it may be time to get a word from the Lord.
