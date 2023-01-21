Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

“And Pharaoh said, Who is the Lord, that I should obey his voice to let Israel go? I know not the Lord, neither will I let Israel go (Exodus 5:2).”

This was the angry reaction of Pharaoh when Moses asked him to free Israel from bondage. Things became worse for God’s people as their workload increased. Still, Moses had a word from the Lord that he would bring them out with a strong hand. This word helped propel Moses from an insecure man to one of the greatest leaders of the Bible. In spite of the opposition, Moses continued to return and command Pharaoh to let his people go. God used Moses to perform some of his greatest miracles and deliver Israel out of Egypt. The word of the Lord can have a transformational impact on our lives.

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

