“And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the Living God” (Matthew 16:16).
This was the moment Jesus decided to reveal his true identity to his disciples. Becoming famous, there were numerous conversations about him. Some said that he was Elijah or just another prophet. There were many rumors about him and much false information. Similarly, we see the same situation today. Some people try to equate Jesus with other gods or belittle him as just another prophet. Film producers have smeared him as a flawed character like a common man. Christ said that Peter’s answer was revealed to him by Heaven. Only through the Bible can we know the truth and find the real Jesus.
The life and unique words of Christ separates him from all others. Before Confucius died, he was reported as saying that he wasn’t the way. Buddah told others to seek for the truth. Mohammad said he didn’t know the purpose of life. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life, and no man cometh unto the Father, except through me” (John 14:6). It is clear through many scriptures that Jesus declared he was God and not just a prophet. He is not just a way, but the way and the only plan of salvation. It may sound like an exclusive message but it includes the whole world: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). His miracles, crucifixion, and resurrection proves his words and unparalleled divine nature.
If the claims of Jesus are true, his message cannot be ignored. As the most influential and impactful figure of all time, his words bear enormous weight. It is the timeless call to turn from our sins and put our faith in him. The good news of the gospel stands true that we all can be forgiven, changed, and receive eternal life. As only God can do, he is able to deliver on these promises. In many religions, mankind must earn their way to Heaven. However, in Christianity, God reached out to us when we were lost in our sins. More than a religion, we can have a saving relationship with Jesus by his grace. Let us invite him into our hearts today so that we may know him as Lord and Savior.