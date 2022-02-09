“Lord, have mercy on my son: for he is lunatick, and sore vexed: for ofttimes he falleth into the fire, and oft into the water” (Matthew 17:15).
A greatly distressed dad cries out to Jesus for help for his pitiful boy. Lunatick literally means moonstruck and this situation was dangerous for the family. According to the scriptures, he often had seizure-like episodes and would fall in risky places. The disciples tried to help the child but could not. Jesus rebuked the devil out of the boy and cured him in the same hour. The Lord teaches us the importance of faith and the great things that can be accomplished with it.
Often, we struggle like the disciples of Christ. They were able to spend time directly in his presence and witness his great miracles first hand. Still, they fell short many times. We have all experienced failure as we have tried to serve the Lord. Jesus’s word to the disciples can encourage us: “If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you” (Matthew 17:20). Our weaknesses, inabilities, and struggles are not a concern for the Lord. We may feel that our faith is too small to serve God. However, it only takes a small amount to accomplish great things.
When it comes to faith, big things come in small packages. Jesus explains that a mustard seed is one of the smallest seeds there are. Yet the tree grows up to 20 plus feet tall. It would be wise for us not to focus on our limitations but on the power of our faith. Our fruit may start out tiny, but will grow in impressive ways. We have what it takes to overcome our obstacles and succeed in life. As we press on to the prize, God will give us the victory. As we trust him, he empowers us to obey his call and to do extraordinary things. Paul declared, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens us” (Philippians 4:13). It is time to shake off the failures and disappointments of life, and walk in faith.