One of the most consequential moments of history took place in the small town of Bethlehem. The battle between good and evil took a massive shift at the first cry of a baby born in a manger.
A secret plot of the government to destroy the Christ child was foiled as the light dominated the night sky. Mankind gathered as worship culminated from the poor to those of high stature and position. Angelic choruses rang from the heavens and proclaimed good news to the world. Our salvation has arrived, and it is written in Luke 2:11-12: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”
Since this historic event, transformation took place around the globe. Ordinary people like Mary found out that God has extraordinary plans for us all. The Lord spoke to her, “For with God nothing shall be impossible,” as she struggled to fathom the process (Luke 1:37). Faith has elevated many from despair and mundane lives. Even in modern times people find purpose in a relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Forgiveness and mercy is available to sinners. Although so many have ruined their lives with destructive choices, God gives second chances. As Christmas began with many miracles, the Lord can still give people a new life.
Christmas traditions are meaningless without God’s son. “All the Christmas presents in the world are worth nothing without the presence of Christ (David Jeremiah).”
Sadly, some are still experiencing empty holidays with the same old routines. Nothing Jesus does is average and ordinary. His transformational power can completely change our lives. If we want a monumental season, we need to pursue the Christ of Christmas. We must make “room” for him in our homes and hearts. This can happen if we receive him as Lord and savior.
The baby that was born in Bethlehem, was given for us all.