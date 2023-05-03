“It came to pass, when the King had heard the words of the book of the law, that he rent his clothes (2 Kings 22:11).” The Kingdom of Judah had fallen far from their relationship with God. Idolatry and immorality became commonplace and they were on the verge of judgement. The young King Josiah repaired the house of the Lord and the book of the law was found. The scriptures had been tossed to the side. When Josiah read the words, he wept and tore his royal garments. This produced a dramatic change in his administration as he led his people in repentance. As a result, one of the great revivals of the Old Testament took place. There are many parallels to America as we have drifted far from the Lord. A revival of the word of God is vital if we are ever to become great again.
How did the Southern Kingdom of Judah fall so far? They had a great legacy with their relationship with the Lord. Great Kings came from their tribes like David, Solomon, and Hezekiah. Judah had witnessed great moves of God including the deliverance from the Assyrian armies. In spite of this, their hearts grew calloused to the word of the Lord over time. They tossed it to the side as they engaged in idol worship and immorality as never seen before. As a result, they were on the brink of disaster. This seems to be a similar experience to America as we too are on a steep moral decline. At one time Ronald Regan called us a shining city on a hill for all nations. Our hearts have become calloused and we have tossed the Bible to the side.