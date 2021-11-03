The great John the Baptist sat alone in a dark, dingy cell. Had all his exceptional efforts been in vain? Surrounded by iron bars and gloomy scenery, he began to struggle. In discouragement, he asked if Jesus was the messiah and if they should be looking for someone else (Luke 7:19)? Jesus sent word back to him and said that the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, to the poor the gospel is preached. Little did John know, heaven had come to Earth, and indescribable miracles were happening outside of his prison. In spite of our situations, the Lord has the bigger picture and greater plans yet to come.
If someone like John the Baptist can get discouraged, it can happen to anyone. At times, our vision can be clouded by the circumstances all around us. We may not be able to perceive what God is doing or grasp a positive outcome. It is important to trust the Lord as he knows the whole story. Sometimes he moves in ways that we can’t see. Instead of focusing on the gloomy picture around us, we have got to keep our eyes on Jesus and his word. All of his promises are true and we should let them guide our thoughts and build our faith. We can trust the Lord for the best outcomes even in the most dire situations.
“Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father (John 14:11-13).” Although it is tough times for many, we should expect that the best is yet to come for the Church. Jesus told us greater works would be done through us and his glory would be revealed in a greater measure. A lost soul who is dead in trespasses can be raised to a new life in Christ, the spiritually blind can receive sight, the unclean can be cleansed, and the morally lame can rise up and walk straight with God. Our mission is to take part in this greatest miracle called salvation. We are all called to lead others to Christ and follow in his footsteps. The harvest is ready, revival is coming, and the best is yet to come!