“Thrice was I beaten with rods, once was I stoned, thrice I suffered shipwreck, a night and a day I have been in the deep; In journeyings often, in perils of waters, in perils of robbers, in perils by mine own countrymen, in perils by the heathen, in perils in the city, in perils in the wilderness, in perils in the sea, in perils among false brethren (2 Cor.11:25-26).” This was a description of the hardships of the Apostle Paul. He was not only one of the greatest preachers who ever lived, but a symbol of God’s grace. Along with the other disciples, he turned the world upside down for the gospel. Often he testified about the grace of the Lord that made all the difference. Not only can we receive grace to start the race, but to finish it.
Speaking about his past, Paul called himself the chief of sinners. He felt unworthy to be an apostle because he intensely persecuted Christians and wreaked havoc on the Church (Acts 8:3). A great transformation took place in Paul after an encounter with Jesus on the road to Damascus. He went from being the Church’s worst nightmare to their greatest general. The Apostle Paul did more to advance the Kingdom of God than any other man. This was a testament to the power of God and his amazing grace. If the Lord can save Paul, he can save anyone. The darkest past or vilest sin can be overcome by Jesus’s saving grace.
This grace will also empower and sustain us as recorded in 2 Cor. 9:8: “And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work.” After being beaten and stoned, Paul was able to get back up and continue preaching. He attributed the great works he accomplished, the many souls saved, and the miracles performed to the grace of God. It was an extraordinary race completed with a grand reward. We can all walk in this same grace to do what we are called to do. By trusting in the Lord and relying on him, we can follow in Paul’s footsteps. God will empower us for these last days and end the race strong.