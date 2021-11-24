“Having undertaken, for the glory of God, and advancement of the Christian faith, and honor of our King and Country, a voyage to plant the first colony”…(Mayflower Compact). This important document reveals volumes about our nation’s beginnings. How did it all start? Why did the pilgrims plant the first colony? How did we all get here? According to them, it was for the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith. Through many struggles and great faith, America was born with divine purpose and a great destiny. Although we have not always lived up to such a covenant, we still remain the greatest country on Earth. We must remember our identity from the past and move to a greater future.
A great promise concerning our nation is found in Phil 1:6: “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” Those same God inspired plans that were given to the pilgrims, are still intended for us today. The USA has spread the gospel around the world, sent more missionaries, and paid more aid than any other country. The Lord’s blessings have made America exceedingly prosperous, strong, and a leader among the nations. Although we have fallen short and even walked away from the faith many times, his calling still remains. It is up to the Church to carry the torch and complete the task he has given us. Courage, perseverance and faith is in our blood. Christ has commissioned us to advance his kingdom and do great works in his name. What God has started in our beginnings will be completed through us.
It is vital that we remember our identity and not forget the source of our blessings. As Ronald Reagan said, “If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will become one nation gone under.” There have been many struggles throughout our history that looked hopeless. Presidents and other leaders called on the Lord and gave him credit for the victory. The pilgrims recorded it was divine providence that helped them survive the journey. We need that same faith today to come out strong. Christ is still the savior and willing to answer when we call. Let us remember why we are here and find our purpose in him. Looking back with thanksgiving for what he has done, we can anticipate his greatest blessings are ahead.