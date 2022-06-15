The apostle Paul prayed three times for the Lord to remove a thorn from his flesh. Many have speculated what the thorn could have been that was causing so much trouble. Some have thought it to be a weakness that Paul was struggling with personally. Others theorized that it could have been a chronic medical condition or persecution. Whatever it was, it certainly caused pain, brought humility and made Paul feel weak. Interestingly, God declined his prayer request and responded in an unexpected way. The Lord reveals that he can take weakness and demonstrate his power through it.
God speaks about this thorn in 2 Corinthians 12:9: “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.” Basically, the Lord tells Paul that he is not going to remove this problem. Rather, he was going to give him the grace and all that he needed to overcome it. He explains that sometimes there is a divine purpose for our struggles and the sufferings that we face. In Paul’s case, pride threatened his relationship with God and the fulfillment of his plan. The thorn kept him humble, gave him the right perspective and allowed the Lord to use him to accomplish great things. In spite of the apostle’s struggles, he changed the world through God’s power.
Just like Paul, we all have weaknesses and obstacles that we face on a regular basis. It can be discouraging when we feel feeble in certain areas of our life. We can wrestle with self doubts about our abilities to serve the Lord or do what he has called us to do. Like many leaders from the Bible, it wasn’t about their abilities but God’s. We must remember that the Lord’s grace is sufficient for us. The thorns that are given to us can work to our advantage. As we seek him, he will empower us by his Holy Spirit. He wants to use us and show himself strong even through our shortcomings. If we trust him, his strength will be made perfect in our weaknesses.