The level of corruption unfolding around the world is overwhelming. There does not seem to be any accountability for China not containing the virus that has unleashed throughout the world. Where is justice as the Taliban commit atrocities daily and oppress many? The fraud, deceit and crooked dealings being uncovered in our own government on a daily basis is also disturbing.
Whether it is someone in a high position of leadership or a troublemaker in the neighborhood, it seems that some people get by with everything. As we witness these events, it can make us worry about tomorrow. The Lord has much to say about it in his word. His promises can help us find peace and hope for the future.
A comforting message is found in Psalms 37:7-9: “Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass…. For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the Lord, they shall inherit the earth.” Although it seems that the wicked prospers for a time, we are reminded that God is in control. This chapter highlights his love for justice and he will execute it at the time of his choosing. It may appear that evil doers have a free reign, but the Lord promises that their time is coming.
We are instructed to rest in the Lord and wait patiently for him. There is always a reason and divine purpose in his timing. God is both an avenger and rewarder and responds in righteousness. He is always faithful to take care of his people and bless them accordingly. The prosperity of the wicked is temporary but shall end in calamity. However, the inheritance of the righteous will last forever. Because he keeps his promises, we can be assured of a bright future. We can expect to see his justice and his goodness as we trust in him. Let us commit ourselves to the Lord and receive all the promises he has for us.