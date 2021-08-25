Crisis situations have spread throughout America and the world like wildfires.
The Taliban taking over in Afghanistan has made the world a more dangerous place. Our unsecure border has allowed enormous amounts of drugs to pour onto our streets. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and increased crime in many cities have been difficult for people to bear. Then, there are the actual wildfires that have literally torched the west side of the country. These difficult times must compel us to pray and seek the Lord. Although we cannot always trust in our government, we can trust in God and his promises.
The Lord gives us an important promise in Psalms 34:19: “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivereth him out of them all.” David understood what a crisis situation looked like. He was overpowered, outgunned and surrounded by his enemies on multiple occasions. Not to mention his family turmoil that he contended with often. As David sought the Lord, he rescued him every time. Through life we will have many afflictions. However, God promises his children he will deliver them out of them all. That is very encouraging math for the Lord keeping his promises. Every time he will either remove the problem or bring us through it. Jesus is 100% when it comes to being there for his people.
Not only do we need the Lord to move for us individually, but also as a nation. Our greatest crisis is spiritual as we are increasingly becoming a godless society. God knows how to solve these issues and has successfully dealt with them throughout the generations. He has already prescribed the solution in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
We need his healing in many ways. As the Lord delivered David in the middle of his numerous battles, he will also come to our rescue. This is a promise that still stands for us today.