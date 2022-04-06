The Israelites hid in dens and caves trying to escape the oppression of the Midianites. For seven years this enemy choked the food supply, destroyed cattle, and left Israel greatly impoverished. The time had come for a deliverer to arise and confront the stronghold of this merciless adversary. Unfortunately, Gideon who was chosen by God for such a task was fearful. He lacked confidence in himself, questioned the plan of the Lord, and was reluctant to accept the call. It would take plenty of assurance for him to accept his destiny and ultimately become the leader Israel desperately needed. Gideon overcame his fears by the strength and word of God.
Although Gideon seemed like the wrong person for the job, he was not disqualified by these negative traits. God was able to address these issues and speak his word to elevate his faith. He called him a mighty man of valor and gave him the confirmation that was needed. As Gideon sought the Lord and obeyed his word, he became the man that only God could see. He was able to take a small army and defeat the Midianites. In an impossible situation, Gideon demonstrated courage and bravery that is rarely seen. The Lord was glorified in his life as he restored peace back to Israel.
A powerful scripture is written in 2 Timothy 1:7: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” Many struggle with fear and a lack of self-confidence. This can paralyze and prevent us from reaching our full potential. It is important to remember that this problem does not disqualify us from the plan of the Lord. We too can look to him to overcome it and use his word to increase our faith. The spirit of fear did not come from God and it doesn’t have to rule over our lives. It is vital that we listen to what he says and thinks about us. Through prayer and a relationship with him, we can be empowered to conquer this enemy and become what the Lord sees in us.