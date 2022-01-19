Hannah wept bitterly and prayed until she could not pray anymore (1 Samuel 1:10). Her barrenness was a great source of distress, especially with her adversary taunting her viciously. She prayed in her heart and made a vow in the house of the Lord. If he granted her request, she would completely dedicate the baby to him. Eli the priest saw her lips moving with no words and thought she was drunk.
Several years later she brought the child back to the Priest and said, “For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him (1 Samuel 1:27).” He would grow to become the great prophet Samuel. Her words testify that God sees our hearts and he answers prayers.
The Lord was able to see Hannah’s heart although she spoke no words. All of her pain, sorrow and prayers did not go unnoticed. When we experience difficult situations, we may be tempted to think God doesn’t care. Maybe we are not important enough for him to hear or he has better things to do. Hannah had a common request but didn’t realize God had an extraordinary answer. Samuel was not an average man, and the Lord wanted him completely dedicated unto himself. That could be the reason for the painful process. When God seems to delay the answer to our prayers, there may be more than meets the eye. His response may be much greater than what we anticipate.
Hannah told others about what the Lord did for her. No matter how desperate our situations are, there is always hope. It is because God still answers prayers. Especially, when his children are dedicated and pour out their hearts to him. His responses may not always be what we expect, but it will always be right.
His answer solved Hannah’s problem and changed her life. When we spend time with Jesus, he knows how to bring us joy, comfort us in our time of sorrow and make a way when there seems to be no way. Because God is all powerful and keeps his promises, small prayers can yield huge results. In the times we are living in, we would be wise to draw closer to the Lord.