“And Pharoah charged all his people, saying, Every son that is born you shall cast into the river, and every daughter ye shall save alive (Exodus 1:22).”

The Israelites grew so numerous that Egypt felt threatened by them. The impact of this wicked decree must have been unimaginable. In panic, the mother of Moses put him in a basket in the Nile River. It just so happened Pharaoh’s daughter found the baby and had compassion on him. In a miraculous turn of events, he was raised with the best. The grace of the Lord was upon him and he became one of the greatest leaders of the Bible. The same grace can be upon Gods’ children and guide us through the struggles of life.

Email comments to Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski at rpyszkow@gmail.com.

