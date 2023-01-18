“And Pharoah charged all his people, saying, Every son that is born you shall cast into the river, and every daughter ye shall save alive (Exodus 1:22).”
The Israelites grew so numerous that Egypt felt threatened by them. The impact of this wicked decree must have been unimaginable. In panic, the mother of Moses put him in a basket in the Nile River. It just so happened Pharaoh’s daughter found the baby and had compassion on him. In a miraculous turn of events, he was raised with the best. The grace of the Lord was upon him and he became one of the greatest leaders of the Bible. The same grace can be upon Gods’ children and guide us through the struggles of life.
Like the mother of Moses experienced, we face many fears and anxieties in this dark world. We worry about our children, our families and struggle sometimes with impossible situations. In spite of it all, Moses got the best care. If we trust in him, he will do it for us as well. Like the baby in the basket, he will guide us through the reeds, the dangers and currents of the world. He will put us and our family in the right place at the right time. Although the ride can be shaky at times, we will be amazed as God’s plan unfolds. Our job is to follow his word and allow him to lead us in the right direction. We do not want to end up outside of his will.
A great Scripture is found in Hebrews 4:16: “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”
We should take advantage of this invitation to pray and receive help from the Lord. Moses was reluctant to accept the call due to his weaknesses and stuttering problem. He didn’t feel worthy to speak to the high Pharaoh. Yet God made him the deliverer, the law giver and the head of his people. Many times we feel unable or unworthy to do what the Lord calls us to do. We must remember that the grace of God changes the equation. Let’s remember that there is power in prayer and grace in his throne room. The outcome will always be amazing.
Email comments to Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski at rpyszkow@gmail.com.