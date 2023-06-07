The cross was the greatest act of strength ever witnessed in history. No human could have endured the torture, gone the distance, and carried the sin of the world. Profusely bleeding from the cat of nine tails, Jesus would carry a 100 pound cross bar uphill to Golgotha. Although he was 100 percent God, he was also 100 percent man. This would mean he would feel the agony of his flesh dying and he would struggle through it. Some accounts reported that he fell under the heavy load of the cross but would get back up. As cruel as the Roman soldiers were, they recognized the difficulty of the mission and compelled Simon to help bear the cross. Jesus chose to carry the enormous weight of the world and complete the task. If we put our trust in him, he will also carry our burdens to the end.
The Lord gives us a promise in Matthew 11: 28-30: “Come all ye that labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Too many people try to carry the weight of their problems on their own. As a result, they are weary, overwhelmed, and break under the pressure. We were not created to live life alone but to have a relationship with Christ. He is committed to hearing our prayers and bearing our burdens. In the good times and bad, he will never leave or forsake us. If we come to the Lord, we will find rest.