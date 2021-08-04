Simon said, “Master, we have toiled all the night, and have taken nothing.” The fishermen were concluding a failed experience at the Sea of Galilee. They had used their skills, tools and energy for hours just to come up empty handed. Their livelihood depended on their performance and ability to catch seafood. Jesus chose this moment to minister to these weary men and all those gathered around the ships. Afterward, he challenged Simon to go out to the deep and cast his nets again. Reluctantly, Simon decided to obey the Lord even though it seemed to be a waste of time. The results ended with a large harvest of fish that were too heavy for the boats to carry. Obedience to Christ will always yield a greater outcome in every walk of life.
Simon’s unproductive work can represent many situations today. When we work in our own strength and abilities, we too will be unsuccessful. Even if we are skilled, educated and strong, we are limited in our abilities. There will always be problems that we cannot solve, goals that we will be unable to achieve and areas where we will fall short. The more determined individuals will work harder in these efforts only to deplete their stamina and resources. Continuing to live in the flesh will certainly produce a lifestyle of weariness loaded with heavy burdens. Maybe we can describe our situation as having “toiled all the night, and have taken nothing.”
Jesus speaks to us in Matthew 11:28-30: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Are you tired of doing things your way just to come up empty handed? Is there a deep void on the inside in spite of your efforts to find fulfillment? Have you tried to be a “good moral” person, but realize you fall short of God’s standards? Jesus is calling us all to come unto him. We do not have to work out all these issues on our own. He is not only an expert fisherman, but Lord of all. His word will lead us to the right paths and help us live the abundant life. In Christ, we will find rest for our souls!