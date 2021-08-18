Some seasons in our lives can feel like surviving on a battlefield. Whether it is chaos at home or assaults on the outside, the problems keep coming.
Our enemy can be relentless as he attacks in multiple ways. Looking for peace during the day may be like trying to rest in a warzone. It doesn’t matter if you have won or lost the first challenge, the next assault is on its way. We can grow weary in the long struggle, especially when it seems like nothing is going to change. Although the seemingly endless conflict is real, a strategy is given to us from the life of David.
David made a victorious declaration in Psalms 55:18 “He hath delivered my soul in peace from the battle that was against me; for there were many with me.” During his life, David endured many devastating calamities and faced life threatening battles. He said that although there were many, God was faithful to deliver him in peace.
Because of his faith and relationship with the Lord, he won numerous victories and overcame great obstacles. These extraordinary accomplishments would have never happened on his own. What was even more amazing was the peace that David knew in such a tumultuous life. It was not only miraculous that God delivered him from his enemies, but the tranquility he gave on the inside.
His strategy is found in Psalms 121:1: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.” Looking up to the Lord will not only bring strength but also purpose. We learn from the life of David that fighting multiple battles only made him stronger. His conflicts molded him into the great king that God had intended. This same strategy can help us obtain victory in our struggles as well. We must continue to look up and know that the Lord has a plan through it all.
Not only is he working in our lives, but will give us great victories if we follow him. As we trust in him, he will also deliver us in peace from our many battles and give us great outcomes.