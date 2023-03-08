The reports continue to come from around the world about revival. More countries, cities, and colleges are being added to the list experiencing moves of God and souls being saved. Is this turning into a historic event that will change the world or is Heaven sending a sign? Many places witnessing this at the same time is definitely unique. Some ministers are declaring it is the next great awakening. Others are saying it is the last call of salvation before the Lord returns. Whatever is happening, most would agree that we need less of the violence, drugs, and corruption, and more of Jesus. No matter what season we are in on the timeline, it is important to be ready for the Lord’s coming.
There is a final call as recorded in 1 Cor. 15:52: “In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.” The Lord was patient for years in the days of Noah giving people a chance to repent. However, there was a last opportunity before the literal door of the ark was closed and it started to rain. There was a last call for Lot to escape before the fire and brimstone began to fall on Sodom and Gomorrah. We can also conclude that before the trumpet sounds, there will be a final call for salvation around the world. The mercy of the Lord provides opportunities for all to repent and turn to him. Just like in the past, there comes a moment when the door closes.