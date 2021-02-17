The cross is a symbol of the greatest love story ever told. It is normally seen inside a church as a smoothly finished piece of decor. Beautifully polished, its shine adds to every service as people gather to worship.
However, how different are they compared to the one that Jesus carried to Calvary? In view of a crucifixion, the real one would not have been a pretty sight. As the cat of nine tails and the iron spikes pounded, it would have been a shredded mess. Gushes of blood pouring from the body of Jesus would have dramatically stained the wood. How would the original cross affect us if we were to see it? Many people have knowledge of this subject, but do not realize the depth of God’s love.
It is written in Romans 5:8: “But God commendeth his love towards us, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Amazingly, he knew our secret faults, our worst moments, and all of our sins. Still, he loves us and gave his life for everyone. This is a one of a kind love that surpasses all other types. It is everlasting and endures forever, even when all others stop caring for us. The cross is a token of the unconditional love of God towards us. It reveals our value and worth as Jesus paid dearly for our salvation. Because of the cross, we can receive mercy, forgiveness, and hope for the future.
Although this historic event happened over 2,000 years ago, we can experience his love today. The extreme nature of the crucifixion shows God’s passion to have a relationship with us. It also shows the abundance of his mercy and willingness to forgive. He hears the prayers of repentance from every sincere heart. He stands at the door and knocks. If any man hears his voice and opens the door, he promises to come into our heart and fellowship with us (Rev. 3:20). Today is the day of salvation and now is our opportunity. Let us experience the fullness of his love and allow it to change our lives.