The only thing more contagious than the coronavirus is the fear that it has dispersed around the globe. People are asking if there will be enough food as they storm the supermarkets. Will there be a sufficient amount of hospital room and equipment to treat patients? As businesses shut down, some employees are afraid of the financial ramifications. Most importantly, many are worried about their loved ones and the most vulnerable among us.
Although this is a serious plague, we must not lose sight of our faith. It is time to take a deep breath and remember that God is still in control. The same Lord that healed the lepers, gave sight to the blind and raised the dead will still be with his children.
An important scripture from 2 Timothy 1: 7 is vital to remember: “God has not given us a spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” It is clear that fear does not come from the Lord, and he doesn’t want us to walk in that spirit. When we allow this to grow, we lose sight of God and he becomes smaller in our lives. We can become paralyzed in our spiritual walk, robbed from our joy, and be derailed from his purpose.
Instead of looking at our situations through the lenses of fear, we should be asking different questions: Will God stop providing my needs because of a new pandemic? Has he been caught off guard by this virus and will he run out of provision in Heaven? Did he suddenly lose his compassion and will he stop caring for our loved ones? Is his power limited and will his strength fail when we need him the most? Obviously, the answer is no to these questions and the Lord still keeps his promises.
In spite of the pandemic around us, we can confidently trust in the Lord. We do not have to live in fear.
“Do not be anxious about anything; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known unto God. And the God of peace, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus (Phil. 4:6,7).” We should follow all the precautions from the experts during this time. Even more importantly, we need to pray and draw close to the Lord. He still provides, he is still the Great Physician, he still calms the storms, and he is still the savior of the world.
For those who do not know him as Lord and Savior, it is a perfect time to receive him. Let us invite him into our hearts and so his peace will reign in our homes.